    Delhi assembly clears bills seeking 66% hike in salary of MLAs, ministers

    The salary hike, the first in 10 years, will come into effect after the President gives his consent. An MLA will be paid Rs 90,000 a month, up from Rs 54,000

    Moneycontrol News
    July 04, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

    The Delhi assembly on July 4 passed bills for a 66.67 percent hike in the salaries of the lawmakers. The members of the legislative assembly will be paid Rs 90,000 a month, up from Rs 54,000, once the bill is approved by the President.

    Delhi’s law, justice and legislative affairs minister Kailash Gahlot introduced five salary and allowances amendment bills to increase the salary and allowances of ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, the leader of opposition, chief whip and the members of the assembly. This salary for Delhi MLAs comes 10 years.

    The Union home ministry had in May approved the pay revision proposal by Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. Last week, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also approved the introduction of these bills in the House.

    The bills propose to increase the salary and allowances of the chief minister and ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and the leader of opposition from Rs 72,000 to Rs 170,000 .

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has an absolute majority in the 70-member house with 62 MLAs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has eight members.

    The assembly secretariat will forward the bills to the department of law, justice and legislative affairs of the Delhi government which will then forward it to the LG’s office from where it will be sent to the President through the home ministry.
