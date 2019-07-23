App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress-JD(S) coalition govt in Karnataka falls after 14 months, loses trust vote 99-105

Minutes before the 6pm deadline set by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, clashes were reported from Bengaluru and Section 144 was imposed for the next 48 hours

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After more than two weeks of political drama in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led 14-month Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government lost the trust vote on the floor of the Assembly on July 23.

The Congress-JD(S) combine’s tally— those voting in favour of the trust vote— plummeted to 99 legislators  in the 225-member Assembly, reducing the government to a minority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, which was voting against the motion, managed to secure 105 votes.

Close

Click here For LIVE Updates

related news

It remains immediately unclear as to what will happen next.

The BJP state chief, BS Yeddyurappa, said that "it is a victory of democracy" while addressing media after the trust vote.

"People were fed up with Kumaraswamy government. I want to assure people of Karnataka that a new era of development will start now," Yeddyurappa said.

Karnataka Congress, on its part, tweeted that this is a "temporary defeat for democracy".

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had said he is ready to "happily sacrifice this (CM) position."

He also said he had no intention to drag the trust vote and added, "I apologise to the Speaker and the people of the state."

Minutes before the 6 pm deadline for the trust vote, set by Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, clashes were reported from Bengaluru and Section 144 has currently been imposed across the city for the next 48 hours, reports suggest.

What has happened so far

The political crisis in the state started after over 13 legislators had tendered their resignations on July 6, after which more lawmakers had followed suit.

Explained: The Karnataka Crisis Timeline

As many as 16 MLAs— 13 from the Congress and three from JDS— had resigned, while Independent MLAs R Shankar and H Nagesh have withdrawn their support to the coalition government, pushing the government to the precipice.

Before the crisis, the ruling combine's strength was 117-- Congress 78, JD(S) 37, BSP 1, and nominated 1, besides the Speaker.

Kumaraswamy had moved the confidence motion in the Assembly on July 18, stating that the House expresses confidence in the ministry headed by him.

Governor Vajubhai Vala had, on July 19, wrote two missives to the chief minister, setting deadline to conclude the proceedings expressing fear that the delay only gives rise to scope for horse-trading.

He had also pointed out that he has "prima facie satisfaction" that the government has lost its majority.

The ruling coalition had, however, ignored the governor's directives, and the discussion on the trust vote had dragged on for four days, with Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar reportedly being adamant that the voting be concluded on July 22 itself.

However, after discussions throughout the day, the House was adjourned late July 22 night, with the Speaker stating that the trust vote shall be conducted before 6 pm on July 23.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #HD Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka crisis #Karnataka government #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.