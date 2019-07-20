Explained: The Karnataka Crisis Timeline

The current political crisis in Karnataka, came to the fore on a day when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and state Congress president were not in the state. Here is what has happened in Karnataka so far:

July 1:

On July 1st, two Congress MLAs, resigned citing differences with the HD Kumaraswamy government. The Congress had then said that the resignations won't affect the government. This was the first public sign that all was not well within the ruling parties.

July 6:

Five days later, on July 6, six additional Congress and three JD (S) MLAs submitted their resignations. Speaker Ramesh Kumar was quoted saying his office has received 11 resignations and that he will go through them on July 9.

These MLAs also met Governor Vajubhai Vala and apprised him about their resignations. Later, the MLAs left for Mumbai in a chartered plane and camped in a five-star hotel there. The chartered plane used by the MLAs reportedly belongs to a company associated with a BJP Rajya Sabha MP.

July 7 and 8:

Meanwhile, hectic parleys followed Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy cut short his personal trip to the US. The Congress also held meetings to try to find ways to persuade the rebel MLAs. The total number of resignations soon jumped to 13, and two independent MLAs also withdrew their support

July 9:

On July 9th, Speaker Ramesh Kumar ruled that eight resignations were not in order. He said he has written to them that if they wish to resign, the resignation should come in proper order.

July 10:

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, high-level drama was witnessed on July 10, when Congress's trouble-shooter and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar reached Mumbai to meet the rebel MLAs. However, the rebel MLAs wrote to the Mumbai Police to provide them security and prevent Shivakumar from meeting them. DK Shivakumar's was not allowed by the Mumbai Police to enter the hotel. The hotel also cancelled his reservations citing emergency. West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Karnataka.

July 11:

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs moved the Supreme Court to challenge the Speaker's decision of declaring their resignations invalid. As per latest updates, at least 16 MLAs of the two ruling parties had tendered their resignations, and with the two independents’ support also withdrawn, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government was in a state of quandary.

July 17:

The Supreme Court in its hearing on said that it is the rebel MLAs’ discretion to attend the floor test. The top court has also given the Speaker the liberty to decide on the resignation of these rebel MLAs within any time frame. Then in a twist, Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said that he has decided to withdraw his resignation

July 18:

But on July 18, the day the trust vote was due to happen, 21 MLAs were absent from the assembly including the 15 Rebels. However, one missing BJP MLA came to the Assembly later in the day. So, the number of missing now stood at 20. Then in another twist, Shrimant Patil went to Mumbai citing health issues. But the Congress-JDS alleged that BJP has 'abducted' him. The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned without a trust vote and BJP MLA’s slept overnight in the House in protest.

July 19:

The Congress and JD(S) managed to keep the trust vote from taking place and the drama will now continue while we all wait and watch.