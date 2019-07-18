Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: Floor test today, fate of Congress-JD(S) govt hangs in balance

Karnataka trust vote live updates | How the numbers stack up:

13 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs had resigned. Their resignations have not been accepted. SC has allowed 15 of them to skip today’s proceedings.

If the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs are accepted, Congress-JD(S)’s tally will fall to 100. The tally could be 101 if Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy takes his resignation back. In either cases, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government’s numbers will fall below the majority-mark.

BJP already has 105 MLAs. The two Independent MLAs who recently quit from the ministerial positions and withdrew their support for the government could also support the BJP.