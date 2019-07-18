App
Jul 18, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Trust Vote LIVE: Floor test today, fate of Congress-JD(S) govt hangs in balance

Live updates of the Karnataka political crisis. The Congress-JD(S) government will face a floor test today

highlights

  • Jul 18, 10:00 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test live updates | The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government is on shaky ground. KH Kumaraswamy will move the confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly at 11.00 am today. BJP has expressed confidence that they have the numbers and that the ruling coalition government would collapse.

    Here’s a quick read on what is a floor test or a trust vote?

  • Jul 18, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Karnataka trust vote live updates | Yesterday, Congress' points man and minister DK Shivakumar maintained that the party can issue a whip to ensure the presence of all the party MLAs in the House and take necessary action against them for any violation.

    He accused some BJP leaders of trying to misguide that the whip is not valid.

  • Jul 18, 09:38 AM (IST)

    Karnataka trust vote live updates | How the numbers stack up:

    13 Congress and 3 JD(S) MLAs had resigned. Their resignations have not been accepted. SC has allowed 15 of them to skip today’s proceedings.

    If the resignations of the 16 rebel MLAs are accepted, Congress-JD(S)’s tally will fall to 100. The tally could be 101 if Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy takes his resignation back. In either cases, the HD Kumaraswamy-led government’s numbers will fall below the majority-mark.

    BJP already has 105 MLAs. The two Independent MLAs who recently quit from the ministerial positions and withdrew their support for the government could also support the BJP.

  • Jul 18, 09:31 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test live updates | News18 has quoted sources in the BJP as saying that the saffron party is confident that the Congress-JD(S) government is in minority and that it will fall if a trust vote goes through today.

  • Jul 18, 08:46 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test live updates | Voting proceedings:
    > The proceedings will begin at 11.00 am
    > A discussion on the confidence motion is likely to be held
    > The Speaker will put the motion to vote
    > Once the voting procedure begins, no member will be allowed to enter or leave the hall
    > The Speaker will seek a division of votes by row. This will be for both, for and against the motion

  • Jul 18, 08:29 AM (IST)

    Karnataka floor test live updates: The proceedings in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly are expected to begin at 11.00 am today.

  • Jul 18, 08:01 AM (IST)

    Congress MLA says he will withdraw resignation, vote in favour of govt

    In what may be a minor relief for Congress and JD(S), Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy said yesterday that he has decided to withdraw his resignation from the Assembly and will vote in favour of the trust vote sought by CM HD Kumaraswamy.

  • Jul 18, 07:57 AM (IST)

    Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol’s live coverage of the Karnataka political crisis. The ongoing crisis is expected to culminate today as the state Legislative Assembly heads for a floor test. HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is on shaky ground and could possibly collapse.

    Stay tuned for the latest updates.

  • Jul 17, 10:31 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: JD(S) has issued a whip to its MLAs including rebels H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda, H Gopalaiah, to be present for trust vote at Vidhana Soudha tomorrow. Whip states if the session is not attended or voting is done against the party, action will be initiated under anti-defection law. (ANI)

  • Jul 17, 09:43 PM (IST)
