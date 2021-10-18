Congress high command will decide on CM after 2023 polls, every one will abide by it: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the party high command will decide on its chief minister after winning the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, and whomever they name, every one will abide by it. The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka also made it clear that he has no interest in national politics and will remain in the state.

"High Command will decide. Congress party is a national party. Who made Basavaraj Bommai the CM? Did MLAs do it? It was the (BJP) high command and RSS which decided. Similarly, we too have the high command," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on whether he will become CM if Congress wins assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, on the basis of the opinion expressed by the newly elected MLAs, the high command will decide on the new Chief Minister.

"Whoever is made (the CM), we will accept it." Reiterating that the high command has not invited him to national politics and the issue was not discussed during his recent meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, the former Chief Minister said that he too was not interested in it and wants to continue in state politics.

"I'm now 74 years old, I may be in politics maximum five more years, I am fine with Karnataka, I'm happy with Karnataka politics," he said.