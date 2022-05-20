Congress's Chintan Shivir failed to achieve anything : Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor (File image)

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on May 20 posted a bitter forecast for the Congress party, calling its recent 'Chintan Shivir' or brainstorming session on the party's revival plan a 'failure'.

Kishor, who negotiated with the Congress for a year and then declined the grand-old-party's offer last month, predicted an “impending electoral rout” for the Congress in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year.

"I've been repeatedly asked to comment on the outcome of #UdaipurChintanShivir. In my view, it failed to achieve anything meaningful other than prolonging the status-quo and giving some time to the #Congress leadership, at least till the impending electoral rout in Gujarat and HP!" (SIC) Kishor tweeted .

Kishor's comments come days after the Congress party organised its three-day brainstorming session 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur to discuss the strategy for the upcoming assembly polls and 2024 general elections. The session was held on the backdrop of a string of electoral defeats and dissent in the Congress party, which saw a sharp decline in the last seven years.

In April, Kishor declined the Congress' offer to join the party's "empowered action group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that the party needs a "leadership" more than him.

"I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections," Kishor said.

"In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," Kishor said in a tweet.

Kishor presented a Congress 2.0 plan to the Gandhis last year, and recommended Sonia Gandhi as party president, with a "Non-Gandhi" Working President or Vice President, along with Rahul Gandhi as Parliamentary Board chief.





