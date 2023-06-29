Center not taking effective steps to bring situation in Manipur under control: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday expressed concern over the situation in Manipur and said though it is a BJP-ruled state, the Narendra Modi government has not been able to take effective steps to stop the ongoing violence there.

The Union government should take developments in the states which share borders with China and Pakistan all the more seriously, he told reporters.

"There is a conflict going on between two ethnic groups. They are attacking each other, houses are being torched. The state is ruled by the BJP but the Union government is not taking effective steps. The Union government should look into the states which share borders with China and Pakistan with utmost seriousness," said Pawar, a former defence minister.

There should be no politics over such issues, hence representatives of various parties attended a meeting called by the Union government to discuss the situation in the northeastern state, he added.

But Prime Minister Modi and his government are not taking any concrete action, leading to a stalemate in Manipur, Pawar said.

The NCP leader also expressed concern about incidents of communal violence and riots in Maharashtra.

Communal violence broke out in Kolhapur, Sangamner, Nanded, Akola and Amalner and an atmosphere of fear is being created, he said, adding that it reflects the poor law and order situation.

He also spoke about Modi's reference to irregularities in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (commonly referred to as Shikar Bank) at a BJP function in Bhopal.

"Forget the Shikhar Bank, I am not even a member of any cooperative bank. I had never taken any loan from this bank….I do not understand, what was the need to mention the name of Shikhar Bank," he said.

On the delayed monsoon onset, Pawar said if sowing was needed to be done afresh, the state government should ensure easy availability of seeds for farmers.