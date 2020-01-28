App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA will continue to face opposition, just like Emergency: Sitaram Yechury

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said those arguing that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act cannot be questioned because it has been passed by Parliament must also remember that Emergency was also cleared by Parliament.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CPI(M) on Tuesday said the citizenship law will continue to face opposition on the streets despite Parliament's approval, just like the Emergency was opposed notwithstanding its passage in both Houses.

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said those arguing that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act cannot be questioned because it has been passed by Parliament must also remember that Emergency was also cleared by Parliament.

"While we opposed it, fought and restored democracy, some belonging to the present ruling party also joined. Were they wrong then? Government must listen to the people and take back CAA, NRC & NPR.

Close

"We opposed CAA in Parliament. We moved for saying yes to persecuted persons, from all neighbouring countries, of any religion. What we opposed in Parliament will also be opposed on the streets. That's democracy," he said.

related news

Yechury added that the "divide and rule" police practised by the BJP and the RSS is aimed at dividing Indians on the basis of clothes, food, gender, faith and other faultlines they create.

"But what unites India more now is the damaged economy: BJP's assault on Lives and livelihoods,' he said.

Speaking on electoral bonds, the Left leader said his party has opposed it from day one, and also filed a challenge in the Supreme Court.

"... (the) whole scheme is the root of high-level corruption in this government. It has to be scrapped and details of funding so far made public," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 28, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #CAA #emergency #India #NRC #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.