Bypoll Results | Congress wins big in Himachal, BJP sweeps Assam, TMC wave sustains in Bengal

The outcome of the recent byelections for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats has been a mixed bag for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP and its ally swept Assam, the Congress put up a strong show in Rajasthan as well as Himachal Pradesh, while the Trinamool Congress’ winning streak continued in Bengal, as votes were counted on November 2.

In Karnataka, the BJP and the Congress won a seat each, while in Haryana, the ruling BJP-JJP alliance lost to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The byelections were held on October 30.

The ruling BJP won two of the three assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and was leading from the Khandwa parliamentary seat when reports last came in.

Here is a state-wise update of the assembly by-election results:

Bihar

The ruling Janata Dal (United) retained Kusheshwar Asthan seat by over 12,000 votes. Party candidate Aman Bhushan Hajari secured 59,882 votes. His nearest rival Ganesh Bharti of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) polled 47,184 votes.

In Tarapur, JD(U)'s Rajeev Kumar Singh was leading RJD’s Arun Kumar by 2,000 votes as the counting was still underway.

Andhra Pradesh

The ruling YSR Congress Party retained the reserved constituency of Badvel, where Dasari Sudha defeated BJP’s Panathala Suresh by a margin of over 90,000 votes.

Mizoram

K Laldawngliana of the ruling Mizo National Front won against Zoram People’s Movement candidate Laltlanmawia from Tuirial by a margin of 1,284 votes.

Meghalaya

The Congress was defeated in all three assembly seats. Pyniaid Sing Syiem of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) won from Mawryngkneng, party’s Abdus Saleh won from Rajabala and United Democratic Party (UDP)'s Eugeneson Lyngdoh bagged Mawphlang.

Maharashtra

The Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance, looked set to retain the reserved constituency of Delgur. Party candidate Antapurkar Jitesh Raosaheb was leading BJP rival Sabne Subhash Pirajirao by 41,557 votes when reports last came in.

Himachal Pradesh

The opposition Congress won all the three assembly seats in the hill state that is due for assembly elections in 2022. The Fatehpur seat was won by Bhawani Singh Pathania by a margin of 5,789 votes. Sanjay won the Arki seat by 3,219 votes and Rohith Kumar emerged the winner from the Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency by a margin of 6,293 votes.

Telangana

BJP's Eatala Rajender was likely to win Huzurabad. He was ahead of TRS rival Gellu Srinivas by over 14,000 votes.

West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress won all four seats in the state, with BJP finishing a distant second.

Udayan Guha won Dinhata with a margin of 1,64,089 votes. In Santipur, Braja Kishor Goswami defeated the nearest BJP rival by a margin of 64,675 votes.

Both these seats were won by the BJP in the April-May assembly polls that were swept by TMC.

In Khardaha, TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhya won by a margin of 93,832 votes. Subrata Mondal won from the Gosaba constituency by a margin of 1,43,051 votes.

Karnataka

BJP’s Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa won the Sindgi constituency by a margin of 31,185 votes. Congress' Mane Shrinavas won the Hangal seat by 7,373 votes.

Assam

The BJP and its ally United People’s Party-Liberal (UPPL) won all the five seats.

BJP's Phanidhar Talukdar won Bhabanipur by a margin of 25,641 votes. Jolen Daimary, the saffron party's candidate from Tamulpur, won the seat by 57,059 votes. In Thowra, BJP's Sushanta Borgohain was declared the winner with a margin of 30,561 votes.

Madhya Pradesh

The BJP won Prithvipur and Jobat seats, where party candidates Shishupal Yadav and Sulochana Rawat won by 15,687 and 6,104 votes, respectively.

Congress' Kalpana Verma bagged the Raigaon seat by a margin of 12,290 votes.

Rajasthan

The ruling Congress won the tribal constituency of Dhariawad, as Nagraj polled 18,725 more votes than his nearest rival. Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat retained the Vallabhnagar seat, with a victory margin of 20,606 votes.

Haryana

INLD veteran Abhay Singh Chautala defeated BJP’s Gobind Kanda by a margin of 6,739 votes in Ellenabad.

Lok Sabha bypoll results

Shiv Sena's Delkar Kalaben won the Dadra Nagar and Haveli parliamentary seat. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of MP Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, an independent, who died by suicide on February 22. Kalaben is the wife of the late leader.

In Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Congress' Pratibha Singh defeated BJP's Brig (retd) Khushal Chand Thakur by a thin margin of 8,766 votes. The defeat comes as a major setback for the ruling party, as the constituency is the home turf of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Congress had lost from Mandi by a margin of 4,06,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa seat, BJP's Gyaneshwar Patil was expected to win as he was leading by more than 80,000 votes against his Congress rival Rajnarayansingh Purni.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJP’s Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.