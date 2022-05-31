Borders are more secure now, world talking about Indian start ups, says PM Modi at Shimla rally: Key points

PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Shimla on May 31 (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 31 that his government’s schemes for the welfare of the poor has changed the meaning of ‘government’ for the people of India.

The Prime Minister said that his government works for building new India, unlike other parties, who had been interesting in only vote banks. He also said that politics of development has become mainstream now and country's borders have become more secure than they were before 2014.

Government not a master, but a servant

“Our schemes for service, good governance and welfare of the poor have changed the meaning of government for the people. Now government doesn’t play role of the master, it is a servant,” PM Modi said addressing a rally at Shimla’s Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of BJP government at the centre.

Earlier, the PM received a warm welcome as people showered flower petals on his cavalcade, which was on its way to Ridge Maidan.

Secure borders

"Before 2014, country's security was a concern. Today, surgical strike/airstrike is a matter of pride . Our borders are more secure than before. Earlier there was a prejudice towards north-east. Today the north east is connected to India not just in terms if infrastructural development by also by heart" he said.

Reduced corruption

“Before 2014, the government had considered corruption as an essential part of the system. Back then, instead of fighting corruption, the government had succumbed to it, then the country was watching that the money of the schemes is looted before reaching the needy,” the PM said hitting out at the opposition over crime and corruption.

"Be it PM Awas Yojana, scholarships or pension schemes, with the help of technology, we have reduced the scope of corruption to a minimum,” PM Modi said.

Indian start ups discussed globally

The Prime Minister said that today India’s start ups were being discussed globally. Even World Bank talks about India's ease of doing business, he said. The Prime Minister said he works as a family member of 130 crore Indians.

“Vote bank politics has happened in our country for decades. The politics of creating your own vote bank has done a lot of damage to the country. We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also released Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi at the event. He said due to diect benefit transfer the government has prevented a possible leakage of 2.25 crore. "It is due to DBT that we were able to remove names of nine crore fake beneficiaries of schemes across the country," the PM said.

Building new India, not vote banks

The PM said that vote bank politics had happened in our country for decades. "The politics of creating your own vote bank has done a lot of damage to the country. We are working to build a new India, not a vote bank," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also accompanied Prime Minister Modi who also virtually interacted with beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country.

“Under PM Modi's leadership, we have recovered from the Covid crisis. The double engine government in Himachal Pradesh has tried to work for the development of the state in the last four years. With your blessings, we will form our government again in Himachal Pradesh,” Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said. The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year