BJP will organise Seva Saptah to mark PM's birthday: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The BJP will organise a week- long "Seva Saptah" or Service Week across the country to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 to highlight programmes like cleanliness and wiping out single- use plastic, Union Minister Arjun Meghwal said on September 4.

A host of programmes and exhibitions will be held all over the country from September 14 to 20 to highlight the significance of social service which is close to Modi's heart, Meghwal told reporters here.

A campaign will be launched to wipe out single-use plastic, an environmental hazard, by BJP leaders and workers in line with the clarion call given by the Prime Minister in his independence day address to the nation, the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation said.

"As Modiji has called for launching a mass movement against single-use plastic, we will try to involve various organisations in the campaign. Seminars will also be organised in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to make students aware," the BJP leader said.

Awareness will also be created among students and others about the importance of water conservation.

Meghwal is a member of the four-member central committee formed by BJP to make the campaign a success.

Meghwal said exhibitions highlighting the life and achievements of Modi will be organised in different cities and towns across the country as part of the Seva Saptah.

The party workers will also organise blood donation camps, health camps and eye check-up as part of the campaign. BJP workers and leaders will also visit hospitals, old-age homes and orphanages to provide help and relief to patients and underprivileged, he said.

Differently-abled people will also be extended assistance during the week-long campaign.

During the week, books inspired by the life and achievements of Modi will be distributed among people by senior leaders at special events to be organised.