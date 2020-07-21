BJP plotting to topple governments in Oppn-ruled states using central agencies, money power: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 21 accused the BJP-led NDA government of "hatching a conspiracy" to try and topple duly elected

governments of opposition-ruled states by using central agencies and money power".

She was addressing a virtual rally – the first by her party in view of the COVID-19 outbreak – on the occasion of 'Shahid Dibas' or Martyr's Day. It is commemorated every year to mark the killing of 13 people in police firing in 1993 during a protest led by Mamata Banerjee, then a Youth Congress leader, demanding that voters' card be made the only document to allow people to exercise their franchise.

The rally was expected to set the tone of the party's policies and politics, 10 months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the rally, Mamata declared that West Bengal will continue to be run by its own people and not "outsiders", an apparent reference to the BJP.

She alleged that the Centre has deprived Bengal of resources, and asserted people will give a befitting reply to it for the injustice done to the state.

"A conspiracy is being hatched by the Union government to destabilise the elected government of Bengal by using central agencies and money power. The BJP is the most destructive party the country has ever seen.

"When the country is busy fighting the COVID pandemic, the BJP is busy destabilising the elected governments in Rajasthan and West Bengal after Madhya Pradesh," she said.

"Why should Gujarat rule all states? What's the need for a federal structure? Create 'one nation-one party system' then," the TMC (Trinamool Congress) supremo said, as she mounted a scathing attack on the Centre over the political turmoil in Rajasthan while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarati origin.

She also alleged that a "reign of fear" was prevailing across the nation. The TMC leader asked people to vote her party to power in the assembly elections due next year.

"People of Bengal will rule the state and not outsiders and people from Gujarat. We should strive to ensure that security deposits of all the BJP candidates are forfeited," she stated further.

The Bengal BJP had sounded the poll bugle on June 9, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah kickstarting a virtual rally.The saffron camp had emerged as the primary challenger of TMC in the state after winning 18 out of the 42 seats in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With agency inputs