Bihar Election 2020 | 67% sitting MLAs are crorepati, 57% facing criminal cases, shows data

Bihar is getting ready for the assembly elections. The elections, which will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, will be one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Moneycontrol takes a look at an analysis of sitting MLAs based on their financial assets, criminal cases, educational qualifications and gender representation, published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The analysis is based on the data available for 240 out of 243 legislators, as three seats – Begusarai, Saharsa and Patna - are vacant in the current assembly.

Crorepati legislators

Out of the 240 sitting MLAs, 160, or 67 percent, are crorepati, says the ADR report, compiled on the basis of election affidavits filed by these MLAs.

The average assets per sitting MLA amount to Rs 3.06 crore.

The Janata Dal (United) has 51 crorepati MLAs out of 69 sitting legislators. For the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) it was 51 out of 80; the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 33 out of 54; the Congress 17 out of 25; the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) 2 out of 2; and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) 1 out of 1.

Also, 5 out of 5 independent MLAs have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Poonam Devi Yadav, JD(U) MLA from Khagaria constituency, has the highest declared assets worth more than Rs 41 crore (Rs 41,34,45,969). She is followed by Ajeet Sharma, Congress MLA from Bhagalpur constituency, with total assets worth more than Rs 40 crore (Rs 40,57,35,981).

Dadan Yadav, JD(U) MLA from Dumraon constituency, has the highest liabilities of more than Rs 11 crore (11,65,45,500).

Criminal cases

As many as 136, or 57 percent, MLAs across parties have declared criminal cases against them. Out of these 136 MLAs, 94 have declared serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, assault, and crimes against women, etc.

Among 80 sitting RJD MLAs, 45 have criminal cases against them. This is against 34 out of 69 JD(U) MLAs, 34 out of 54 BJP MLAs, 14 out of 25 Congress MLAs, 2 out of 2 LJP MLAs, 3 out of 3 CPI(ML)(L) MLAs.

Also, 4 out of 5 independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits.

Education

A total of 134, or 56 percent, MLAs have an educational qualification equivalent to graduate or above.

As many as 94 MLAs – 39 percent – declared their qualification to be between 5th pass and 12th pass. As many as 9 MLAs have declared themselves just literate.

Age

A total of 128 MLAs are in the age group of 25-50 years. Remaining 112 MLAs have declared their age to be more than 51 years, going up to 80 years.

Gender representation

Only 28, or a mere 12 percent, MLAs are women.