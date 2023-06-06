'Betrayal', 'cross subsidisation won't work': BJP slams Karnataka govt for raising power fare by Rs 2.89 per unit

BJP MP from South Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has launched a protest against the Congress-led Karnataka government for raising the power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit, accused the state-ruling party of "betraying" the public mandate.

"Congress promised to give 200 units of free electricity in Gruha Jyothi Yojana, but instead of delivering on their promise, they let the electricity prices increase," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Tejasvi Surya, the saffron party's Lok Sabha MP from South Bengaluru, said the Congress' policy of cross-subsidisation will hurt the state's economy in the long-run.

"Congress' latest betrayal - After promising 200 units of free electricity, CM Sri @siddaramaiah has hiked price of one unit of electricity by Rs 2.89. Their cross subsidization model will not work in the long run & will only make cost of living dearer for citizens (sic)," Surya tweeted.

The hiked fare will be applied on electricity readings above the 200 units. For those consuming less than 200 units of power per month, the electricity bills will be waived off from July 1, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said earlier today, as he rolled out the Gruha Jyoti' scheme.

"We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well. Poor people who consume less than 200 units of power will not have to pay the bills," he said.

"This (scheme) will be applicable to the tenants, Siddaramaiah told reporters here.We will provide free power (up to 200 units) to those living in rented accommodation as well," the chief minister added.

Siddaramaiah also clarified that this scheme was not applicable for commercial usage.

The 'Gruha Jyoti' scheme was one of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.

Reacting to BJP's protest against the power tariff hike as well as the state government's decision to revisit the anti-cow slaughter law enacted by the then Yediyurappa government, Siddaramaiah sought to know "what moral right" the opposition party has to protest.

The chief minister accused the BJP of "plundering" the state when in power and bringing a bad name to the state.

According to Siddaramaiah, the BJP, which held power in the outgoing assembly, did not fulfill any of its election promises such as 10 hours free power, waiving farm loans and spending Rs 1.5 lakh crore on irrigation.

Charging the BJP with finding fault with the pro-people measures, the CM said, "These people (BJP) are anti-people party. They looted and indulged in bribery when they were in power, brought a bad name to the state and then left. What to say when they come to preach us?"

Meanwhile, the BJP's protest against the hike in power tariff by Rs 2.89 per unit and state Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh's remark over the anti-cow slaughter law, entered the second day.

Protests took place in different parts of the state including Bengaluru, Mysuru, and Davangere.

(With PTI inputs)