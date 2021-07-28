Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka CM at 11 am

Basavaraj Bommai

Newly-appointed leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state legislature party, Basavaraj Bommai, confirmed on July 27 that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had invited him to form the government and that he will take oath as the Karnataka chief minister at 11 am on July 28.

"I have informed the Governor about my election as the leader of the legislature party. He has invited me to form the government. We have discussed and decided that I will take oath tomorrow (July 28) at 11 am," Bommai said.

According to the Governor's Office, the swearing-in ceremony will happen at the Glass House in the Raj Bhavan.

The 61-year-old leader also said that he alone will be sworn-in on July 28.

"I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today (July 28). After that, I will hold a meeting with senior officers to review COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state," the CM-designate told reporters.

Read | From Tata Motors engineer to Karnataka CM: Five things you need to know about Basavaraj Bommai

Soon after his election as the leader of the BJP legislature party, Bommai, along with caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, drove to the Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the government.

Ending months of speculation over his exit, Yediyurappaon stepped down as the chief minister on July 26, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

The Governor had accepted Yediyurappa's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect. However, Yediyurappa was asked to continue as the acting chief minister till alternate arrangements were made.

(With inputs from PTI)