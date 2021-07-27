MARKET NEWS

Basavaraj Bommai replaces BS Yediyurappa as new Karnataka Chief Minister

Basavraj Bommai was elected the new Karnataka CM by the BJP legislature in the presence of central observers and state in-charge and outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 09:20 PM IST
Karnataka BJP Legislative Party elects Basavaraj S Bommai (Centre) as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj S Bommai was elected the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 27. He replaced BS Yediyurappa as the 20th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

BJP observer for Karnataka and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that Basavaraj S Bommai will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, reported news agency ANI.

Commenting on the development, Bommai said: "It is a big responsibility in the given situation. I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance."

BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister

Bommai, who was the Home Minister, and Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Minister of Karnataka in the outgoing Yediyurappa Cabinet, had earlier refuted speculations of him becoming the next CM of Karnataka.

The 61-year-old leader is the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai.

Born on January 28, 1960, Bommai is a member of the Sadara Lingayat community. A close confidant of the former Karnataka CM, he hails from the ‘janata pariwar’.

He joined the BJP in 2008 and rose through the party ranks steadily since. Bommai, who is an engineer by profession, is a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon. He has also held the post of the Leader of BJP Legislature Party of Karnataka.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister on July 26, the day his government completed two years in office.
first published: Jul 27, 2021 07:52 pm

