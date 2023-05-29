Basavaraj Bommai accuses Congress of cheating people by trying to attach conditions to poll guarantees after coming to power

Basavaraj Bommai

Senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused the Congress of cheating voters after coming to power in Karnataka by attaching conditions to the five guarantees that it had promised to fulfill ahead of the assembly polls.

Expressing doubts about the ruling Congress implementing guarantees fully, as promised, the former CM said, their true colours will be exposed in a few days.

”Looking at various statements by Ministers, it looks like — it is certain that they said something and will do something else. During the election without speaking about any conditions they said it (guarantees) will be free for everyone. The Chief Minister had said with example that — it is free for me, you and everyone,” Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said in the in-principle approval order too it was mentioned that guarantees will be for everyone, but now statements are being made that they will be applicable only to those eligible and not for everyone.

”By making changes they (Congress) have made ’dhoka’ (cheated) to the people of Karnataka. People have given them power based on these guarantees, without responding to it, they are speaking about the previous (BJP) government’s promises….them (Congress leaders) making lame excuses, indicates that they will not operationalise the guarantees fully. Their true colours will come out in open in a few days,” he added.

Responding to a question about delay in choosing the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Bommai said, there is no delay, normally the Leader of Opposition is elected on the eve of the first session, and it is going to happen accordingly.

There is mounting pressure on the new Congress government by opposition parties and various sections of people from across the state, to fulfill its five poll guarantees.

The Congress had promised to implement the guarantees’ 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.

After having accorded in-principal approval for guarantees in the first cabinet meeting on May 20, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said they would ”most likely” be implemented after the next Cabinet meeting.

The next cabinet meeting is likely on June 1 and the CM has been holding discussions with officials regarding implementation of guarantees.