App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bal Thackeray once backed Sushma Swaraj for PM's post: Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray said Swaraj's death marks an end of a "resplendent era" in Indian politics.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on August 7 expressed grief over the "irreparable loss" his family has suffered following the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, whom party patriarch Bal Thackeray had once backed as NDA's prime ministerial face.

Swaraj, the veteran BJP leader, died in New Delhi on August 6 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67.

Uddhav Thackeray said Swaraj's death marks an end of a "resplendent era" in Indian politics.

Close

He recalled that his father Bal Thackeray shared an affectionate rapport with the BJP leader.

related news

"A resplendent era in India's politics has come to a halt with the demise of Sushma Swaraj. It is not only the country and the BJP, but the Thackeray family too has suffered an irreparable loss. The rapport (late) Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray and Sushmaji shared was affectionate one," Uddhav Thackeray's office quoted him as saying on Twitter.

He noted Swaraj's rapport with his family remained the same even after his father's death (in November 2012).

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67: Follow the LIVE updates here

Sena MP Sanjay Raut also paid tributes to Swaraj and recalled that she was Bal Thackeray's first choice as the prime ministerial contender, when current Prime Minister Narendra Modi had still not emerged on the national scene and was active in Gujarat politics.

"Balasaheb saw her as a firm leader. She had thanked him for blessing her. Such was their relationship," Raut told a regional news channel.

The Shiv Sena founder, in an interview to Raut carried in party mouthpiece 'Saamana' in September 2012, said, "At present there is only one person who is intelligent, brilliant - Sushma Swaraj."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Shiv Sena #Sushma Swaraj

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.