you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi on his oath-taking ceremony

The oath ceremony will be held at Ramlila Maidan on February 16

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend his oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan on February 16, as he is set to become the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive time as per a News18 report.

The AAP won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time in the Delhi polls.

Kejriwal has also invited Delhiites to attend his oath ceremony to "bless their son".

"Delhiites, your son is going to take the oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

related news

'Baby Mufflerman' Aavyan Tomar, who stole the hearts when he dressed up as AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, will be a special invitee at the swearing-in ceremony of Kejriwal.

Tomar, who is little more than a year old, hogged the headlines after he was spotted at the party office dressed like Kejriwal -- with spectacles, party cap, a sweater and muffler. The child even sported a moustache like the AAP chief.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 01:47 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Narendra Modi #Politics

