All you need to know about G Parameshwara, Karnataka's first Dalit Deputy CM

G Parameshwara has been sworn in as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, becoming the first Dalit Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Given the significant role caste plays in Karnataka's politics, it was almost necessary to balance Vokkaliga CM HD Kumaraswamy with a non-Vokkaliga Deputy CM.

The former agricultural scientist will represent Korategere, a constituency in Tumkur. He beat JD(S) candidate Sudhakara Lal by a margin of over 7,50,000 votes.

Parameshwara won the seat in 2008 as well. In 2013, he lost to Sudhakara Lal by a margin of 18,000 votes.

Parameshwara plays a crucial role in the Congress' Karnataka unit. He is the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), and has held the position since 2010.

He was Minister of State for Higher Education in the SM Krishna government. Paramaeshwara was also the Speaker during the rule of the undivided JD (S) from 1994-1999.

Parameshwara's defeat in 2013, helped Siddaramaiah rise to power, according to a report by The NewsMinute.

Parameshwara joined the Congress in 1989 as the KPCC's Joint Secretary. He joined the party on the insistence of Rajiv Gandhi, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Before joining politics, Parameshwara helped his father establish the Sri Siddhartha Medical College.