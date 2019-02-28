App
HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akali Dal, BJP to fight Lok Sabha poll in Punjab together: Amit Shah

"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday announced that his party and its old ally the Akali Dal will fight the Lok Sabha poll together and contest on the same number of seats in Punjab as in the 2014 general elections. The SAD will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.

He made the announcement after a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:52 pm

