Last Updated : May 25, 2019 10:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

2019 mandate liberated India from ailments of dynasty, casteism and appeasement: Amit Shah

Addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting where Narendra Modi was formally elected as the leader of the alliance, Shah said Modi has been elected for a second term because he governed the country by rising above vote-bank politics.

Describing BJP's massive victory in 2019 elections as a "blessing for democracy", party chief Amit Shah said Saturday India was plagued with dynasty, casteism and politics of appeasement since 1960s but this mandate has liberated the country from these diseases and is a stamp on the "politics of performance".

Addressing the NDA parliamentary party meeting where Narendra Modi was formally elected as the leader of the alliance, Shah said Modi has been elected for a second term because he governed the country by rising above vote-bank politics.

In his first term, Modi took tough decisions and ensured that crores of poor people benefitted from the government's welfare schemes, Shah said, adding that as many as 22 crore people have now shown faith in him.

Asserting that there was a "Modi tsunami", he said people reposed their faith in him as they wanted the country to become a super power and 'Bharat Mata' be accorded her proper place on the global world order.

"I wish that Modiji is able to take forward the strong foundation of a 'New Bharat' that he has placed and is able to fulfil the dreams of a successful democracy that the whole world will admire," Shah said.

Emphasising that there is a new political meaning to BJP's massive victory, Shah said in a way, this mandate is like a "blessing for democracy".

The country was suffering from three diseases — "dynasty, casteism and appeasement" — and since 1960s almost every mandate was plagued with these three maladies, Shah said, but the the 2019 mandate has "liberated the country from these ailments and it is a stamp on the politics of performance."

Talking about the decisive steps taken by the Modi government on the national security front, Shah said, since 1990s it was niggling the minds of common people that governments were not taking serious action against terrorists.

"But now after the surgical strike and the air strike in Balakot, people have confidence that there is a leader who can hit terrorists in their den," he said.

Modi was formally elected the leader of the National Democratic Alliance at the meeting.

The BJP won 303 seats and its alliance partners in the NDA 50 more in the just-concluded general elections.

First Published on May 25, 2019 10:15 pm

#Amit Shah #BJP #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

