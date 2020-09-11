The Market Podcast | 'Frog in the well' syndrome has limited investors to India, go global says Shankar Sharma

Investors enter equity markets to make money but is India the only market where you can create wealth? Times have changed and investors should now look for global exposure to minimise risk and generate wealth, says Shankar Sharma, co-founder, and vice-chairman, First Global in ‘The Market Podcast’ with Moneycontrol.

“Indian investors by choosing to remain invested in India, have been basically made fools of because for the 10 years Indian markets have given zero return in dollar terms,” he said.

“This is the result of having a 'frog in the well' syndrome. When we have been told by all fund managers and advisors that, India is the well, you are the frog and this is where you are supposed to live for the rest of your life from an investing perspective,” explains Sharma.

Explaining further, Sharma said that the point is that you should be positioned across different geographies and asset classes.

“India is our backyard. We have done this for such a long time. So under one roof, when somebody gives you global and India exposure, you are really well-positioned. I'd always tell people, don't think only India. We need to be in every place where money can be made,” he said.

