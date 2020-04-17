The Market Podcast | 3 mantras for stock picking amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Making money could be hard for some but not for this fund manager which control over Rs 2,000 cr in asset under management (AUM). Speaking to Moneycontrol in the ‘The Market Podcast’, Saurabh Mukherjea Founder of Marcellus Investment Managers discussed his fund performance and rules how he picks stocks.

Marcellus Investment Managers PMS scheme Consistent Compounder outperformed not just Nifty50 but was the top-performing scheme when compared with other PMS schemes in FY20.

Top stocks in the Consistent Compounders portfolio include names like HDFC Bank, Page Industries, Asian Paints, Relaxo Footwear, and Pidilite Industries, according to data compiled from PMSBazaar.com, an online portal used for PMS comparison.

When asked how he did it? He said that while investing he follows three mantras – a) focus on companies which have clean accounts, b) companies which sell essential products, and c) look for companies that have strong barriers to entry is high as the Himalayas.

No redemption pressure:

When asked if his fund faced any redemption pressure? Mukherjea said that the story is the other way around.

“We have 2500 clients, and in the month of March 6 clients asked for their money, and cumulatively for the month of March and April – some 400 clients signed up,” he said.

Even more interesting is the fact that we saw a barrage of enquiries coming from the western hemisphere whether they could avail of our services. So, overall, it looks like the appetite for investing in India is very high among foreign players,” he said.

Get ready for a swift economic boom:

At a time when most global agencies are highlighting that we could be heading for a recession or there could be Great Depression 2.0, Mukherjea feels that we are on the cusp of an economic boom.

“In our communication to our clients, Mukherjea said that we have highlighted that conditions are ripe for a swift economic boom in India in the last 40 years. We only had 4 economic booms and interestingly every economic boom came after the recession.

“Now that the US in a recession, conditions are ripe for a recovery in the country,” he said.

