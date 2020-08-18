172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|simply-save-podcast-will-rbis-loan-restructuring-scheme-work-for-you-5724561.html?utm_source=MC_OpeninApp!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Simply Save podcast | Will RBI's loan restructuring scheme work for you?

Harsh Roongta explains the program and whether or not it would be effective.

Moneycontrol News

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on August 6 extended a lifeline to borrowers affected by COVID-19-induced economic crisis. He announced that banks can facilitate a one-time loan restructuring for borrowers.

As the moratorium on repayments will end on August 31, the loan restructuring will help borrowers to hold off the crisis for now. Banks will put in place a loan recast framework for COVID-19-affected borrowers by December-end. Typically, it’s the corporates that benefited from loan restructuring programs until now, but even retail borrowers will be offered this option for the first time.

Close

But how effective is the restructuring program? To understand this, Moneycontrol's Preeti Kulkarni talks to Harsh Roongta, a veteran in the retail loan space. He heads Fee Only Investment Advisors, a SEBI-registered investment advisory firm.

Tune in to this Simply Save episode for more.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #loan restructuring #Podcast #Simply Save podcast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.