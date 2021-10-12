Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

For mutual fund and stock investors, the process of filing income tax returns will be different this assessment year (2021-22). This is because finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman abolished the dividend distribution tax in Budget 2020. So, unlike earlier, such investors will now have to declare their dividend income earned in financial year 2020-21 in their tax return forms.

This means you will need to get access to details of such income earned last financial year and ensure that you make accurate calculation before entering the details.