Macro Minutes podcast | Private consumption recovery happening faster than most people had anticipated: Barclays’ Rahul Bajoria

Moneycontrol’s Arup Roychoudhury talks to Rahul Bajoria about the latest GDP data.

In this episode of the Macro Minutes podcast, Moneycontrol’s Arup Roychoudhury is in conversation with Rahul Bajoria, Chief Economist of Barclays in India. Bajoria says that private consumption is recovering at a brisk pace, public consumption could still be lower year-on-year.

Bajoria says that the economy may register a slightly positive growth in the October-December quarter, and a 4 per cent growth in January-March, assuming a vaccine rollout is underway in India. He also said that the upcoming union budget should make a shift from welfare spending to growth spending.