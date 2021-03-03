English
Future Wise podcast | WFH too tiring? Here are lessons you can learn from Infosys

Tune in to find out how the IT major is helping employees maintain work-life balance while ensuring productivity.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 05:32 PM IST

It has been almost a year since the office-goers began working from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. This has blurred the lines between personal life and professional life. There are also complaints about long working hours at some companies. But how are the top companies handling it?

In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Krish Shankar, Executive Vice President and the Group Head of Human Resource Development, Infosys to find out how the IT major is helping employees maintain work-life balance while ensuring productivity.

Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

 
first published: Mar 3, 2021 05:32 pm

