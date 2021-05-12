Future Wise | Here's why that pharmacy degree is so relevant amidst COVID-19

The Coronavirus outbreak has made healthcare sector and allied skills as a priority. With the second wave of COVID-19 in India, there is a confusion about the medication to be consumed as well as do's and don'ts. It is not just doctors and nurses that can come to the rescue but also pharmacy professionals that are a must-have resource in the country. In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Dr Bala Prabhakar, Dean, Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management, NMIMS about the rising need for pharmacy professionals amidst the pandemic.