Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020 | 'Samosa Caucus' group: 4 Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to US House of Representative

The ‘Samosa caucus’ currently comprises five Indian-American lawmakers, including the four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Moneycontrol News
Samosa Caucus, the term coined by congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, is an informal term used to refer to India-American lawmakers who are either part of the House of Representative or the Senate. In an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers – Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi – have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. (Image: Moneycontrol)

The ‘Samosa caucus’ currently comprises five Indian-American lawmakers, including the four members of the House of Representatives and Senator and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. (Image: News18 Creative)

Indian-origin candidates who’ve won big. The Indian-American community has emerged as a force to reckon with for the first time in the history of the US presidential election. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 03:25 pm

