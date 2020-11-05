US Election 2020 | 'Samosa Caucus' group: 4 Indian-American lawmakers re-elected to US House of Representative

Samosa Caucus, the term coined by congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, is an informal term used to refer to India-American lawmakers who are either part of the House of Representative or the Senate. In an impressive show, all the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers – Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi – have been re-elected to the US House of Representatives. (Image: Moneycontrol)