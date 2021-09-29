MARKET NEWS

Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano reaches ocean

Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on September 28 in the evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings, and destroying crops.

Reuters
September 29, 2021 / 02:43 PM IST
Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows into the sea as smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano, in the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava is seen and smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano, in the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
A woman watches from Tijarafe as lava flows into the sea following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows into the sea near the town of Tazacorte, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Pigeons fly at dawn in front of the lava and smoke, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in El Paso, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Lava flows and smoke rises during sunrise following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in Todoque, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
Fire and smoke rise following the eruption of a volcano in Tajuya, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)
