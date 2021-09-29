Lava from Spain's La Palma volcano reaches ocean

Lava is seen through the window of a kitchen from El Paso following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava flows into the sea as smoke rises following the eruption of a volcano, in the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava and smoke can be seen following the eruption of a volcano, in the Port of Tazacorte, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava flows into the sea, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

A woman watches from Tijarafe as lava flows into the sea following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava flows into the sea near the town of Tazacorte, as seen from Tijarafe, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Pigeons fly at dawn in front of lava and smoke, following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in El Paso, Spain. (Image: Reuters)

Lava flows and smoke rises during sunrise following the eruption of a volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma, in Todoque, Spain. (Image: Reuters)