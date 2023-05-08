Gun Violence in America: A look at 10 most deadly mass shootings of 2023 The US has seen at least 191 mass shootings in the first 127 days of the year, with the latest in a busy Texas shopping mall leaving nine people dead – including the suspected gunman. A look at America’s 10 most deadly mass shootings of 2023.
January 4: In Enoch, a father killed his wife, five children, and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself. Michael Haight shot his wife Tausha weeks after she filed for divorce.
January 16: A teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby were fatally shot in the head “assassination style” in an attack that left six people dead in central California.
January 21: Huu Can Tran killed 11 people during a Chinese New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monetary Park. He was found dead in his vehicle after he fled the scene of an attempted second shooting.
January 23: Police arrested Chunli Zhao after four people were killed at a farm and another three at a trucking business several miles away in Half Moon Bay. The victims included Chinese and Latino farmworkers.
March 27: Three adults and three students were killed by Audrey Hale during a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville after the former student opened fire.
April 10: Connor Sturgeon opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. He was killed in an exchange of fire with the police. Among the injured were two police officers.
April 28: Francisco Oropeza went on the run after he killed five neighbours in a rural Cleveland town. He was eventually found under a laundry pile roughly 20 miles from the incident.
May 2: Al Joseph Stenson killed a mother and her three children at a motel in central Florida. Stenson was killed after an hours-long stand-off with police.
May 6: A gunman stepped out of a vehicle and began firing outside a Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a suburb of Dallas. The gunman, who is believed to have acted alone, was killed by a police officer at the scene.
May 17: An Oklahoma sex offender, who was freed from prison early shot dead his wife, her three children, and their two friends before killing himself.