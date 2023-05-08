Gun Violence in America: A look at 10 most deadly mass shootings of 2023

1/11 A look at America’s 10 most deadly mass shootings of 2023.

2/11 January 4: In Enoch, a father killed his wife, five children, and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself. Michael Haight shot his wife Tausha weeks after she filed for divorce.

3/11 January 16: A teenage mother and her 10-month-old baby were fatally shot in the head “assassination style” in an attack that left six people dead in central California.

4/11 January 21: Huu Can Tran killed 11 people during a Chinese New Year celebration at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monetary Park. He was found dead in his vehicle after he fled the scene of an attempted second shooting.

5/11 January 23: Police arrested Chunli Zhao after four people were killed at a farm and another three at a trucking business several miles away in Half Moon Bay. The victims included Chinese and Latino farmworkers.

6/11 March 27: Three adults and three students were killed by Audrey Hale during a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville after the former student opened fire.

7/11 April 10: Connor Sturgeon opened fire at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky. He was killed in an exchange of fire with the police. Among the injured were two police officers.

8/11 April 28: Francisco Oropeza went on the run after he killed five neighbours in a rural Cleveland town. He was eventually found under a laundry pile roughly 20 miles from the incident.

9/11 May 2: Al Joseph Stenson killed a mother and her three children at a motel in central Florida. Stenson was killed after an hours-long stand-off with police.

10/11 May 6: A gunman stepped out of a vehicle and began firing outside a Premium Outlets mall in Allen, a suburb of Dallas. The gunman, who is believed to have acted alone, was killed by a police officer at the scene.