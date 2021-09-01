C.1.2 COVID-19 variant | A look at what we know so far about the newly discovered mutation

On August 20, 2021, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa issued an alert about the ‘C.1.2 lineage’. (Image: News18 Creative)

C.1.2 COVID-19 variant was first detected in May in South Africa. Since then, the variant has been found in seven other countries.

So far, the virus has not fulfilled the WHO criteria to qualify as a 'variant of concern' or 'variant of interest'.

It was detected far earlier than other COVID-19 variants. While previous strains were already widely circulating when scientists began to research them, the C.1.2 mutation began to be characterized when there were only 100 recorded cases.

Many COVID-19 variants are very fragile and disappear before becoming a problem. The key mutants are the ones that survive the changes and outcompete the variants of the past.