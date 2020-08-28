In pics | Most watched direct to digital releases on smartphones

Based on smartphone viewership in week one of the release of direct to digital premieres, Nielsen has listed the most watched movies from July 1 to August 20 Maryam Farooqui Nielsen recently released data ranking the most watched direct to digital releases on smartphones. (Image: Moneycontrol) Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Dil Bechara is the top most watched film on smartphones, according to Nielsen. A day after the film's release, Disney+Hotstar had tweeted that the film has seen its biggest ever opening. According to reports, the film on day one of its release was viewed by 95 million viewers. (Image: Twitter @DisneyplusHSVIP) Another film that is catching viewers' attention is Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform had in June announced the digital premieres of seven Bollywood offerings including Khuda Haafiz, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Alia Bhatt-starrer Sadak 2. (Image: Disney+Hotstar) Comedy venture Lootcase, streaming on Disney+Hotstar, is winning hearts and actor Kunal Kemmu is earning a lot of praises for his new offering. Lootcase is third most watched film on smartphones. (Image: Disney+Hotstar) Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi that released on Amazon Prime Video is gaining strong traction on smartphones. The OTT platform was among the first video streaming platforms that bought films which had skipped a theatrical release and released on the OTT platform first. (Image-Twitter-@vidya_balan) Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai streaming on Netflix is ranked fifth on Nielsen's list of films that were the most watched movies on smartphones. (Image: Netflix) First Published on Aug 28, 2020 11:03 pm