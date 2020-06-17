In pics | Bollywood, Hollywood biggies waiting to release in theatres

While there are many films that have taken the direct OTT route, there are still quite a few big ventures that are waiting for theatres to open. One such big budget movie is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, slated to release in March but delayed its release due to coronavirus-led lockdown. Along with cinemas in India, producers are eagerly waiting for international theatre-chains to resume operations. The producer of Sooryavanshi, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar recently said that they were looking to release the film in 80 international markets. Image: Twitter