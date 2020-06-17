App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Bollywood, Hollywood biggies waiting to release in theatres

There are plenty of big budget films both in Bollywood and Hollywood that are waiting for theatres to reopen for release.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
While there are many films that have taken the direct OTT route, there are still quite a few big ventures that are waiting for theatres to open. One such big budget movie is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi which was slated to release in March but delayed its release due to coronavirus-led lockdown. Along with cinemas in India, producers are eagerly waiting for international theatres chains to resume operations. Producer of Sooryavanshi Shibasish Sarkar, Reliance Entertainment CEO recently had said that they are looking to release the film in 80 international markets. Image: Twitter
1/10

While there are many films that have taken the direct OTT route, there are still quite a few big ventures that are waiting for theatres to open. One such big budget movie is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, slated to release in March but delayed its release due to coronavirus-led lockdown. Along with cinemas in India, producers are eagerly waiting for international theatre-chains to resume operations. The producer of Sooryavanshi, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar recently said that they were looking to release the film in 80 international markets. Image: Twitter

The other film that will release in theatres whenever they reopen is Ranveer Singh's 83 The Biopic. According to experts, larger films which are made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore cannot be be released directly on OTT as their recoveries from domestic and overseas cinema is very huge which the OTT alone cannot compensate for. Image: Twitter
2/10

The other film that will release in theatres whenever they reopen is Ranveer Singh's 83 The Biopic. According to experts, larger films which are made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore cannot be released directly on OTT as their recoveries from domestic and overseas cinema is very huge which the OTT alone cannot compensate for. Image: Twitter

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is also waiting for a theatrical release. The film was scheduled for a May release but due to coronavirus the reelase has been delayed. The movie calendar for whole of 2020 has gone for a toss due to the pandemic as even now there is no sign of theatres reopening any time soon. Image: Twitter
3/10

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is also waiting for a theatrical release. The film was scheduled for a May release, but the release has been delayed. The movie calendar for the whole of 2020 has gone for a toss due to the pandemic as, even now, there is no sign of theatres reopening any time soon. Image: Twitter

Film trade analysts called this year's Eid the dullest period for cinema business due to no Salman Khan release because of closure of cinemas. For the first time since 2013, fans missed out on a Salman Khan release. While Radhe was scheduled to release this Eid, the film's release is on hold due to coronavirus. Image: Twitter
4/10

Film trade analysts called this year's Eid the dullest period for cinema business due to no Salman Khan release. For the first time since 2013, fans missed out on a Salman Khan release. While Radhe was scheduled to release this Eid, the film's release is on hold due to coronavirus. Image: Twitter

While there were rumours around a direct OTT release of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that Thalaivi will wait for theatres to reopen. Image: Twitter
5/10

While there were rumours around a direct OTT release of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that Thalaivi will wait for theatres to reopen. Image: Twitter

Just like big Bollywood ventures, many big budget Hollywood films are also waiting for theatres to reopen. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is scheduled to release on July 31. While Disney planned to release the film on July 17, the studio once again changed its movie calendar due to the spread of the pandemic. Many in the industry are pinning their hopes on Tenet, expecting the film to revive the cinema business and give it the required push it needs in times of COVID-19. Image: Twitter
6/10

Just like big Bollywood ventures, many big budget Hollywood films are also waiting for theatres to reopen. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is scheduled to release on July 31. While Disney planned to release the film on July 17, the studio once again changed its movie calendar due to the spread of the pandemic. Many in the industry are pinning their hopes on Tenet, expecting the film to revive the cinema business and give it the required push it needs in times of COVID-19. Image: Twitter

The new release date for Wonder Woman 1984 was announced recently. The film is set to release on October 2 this year. The film's initial release date was August 14. Image: Twitter
7/10

The new release date for Wonder Woman 1984 was announced recently. The film is set to release on October 2. The film's initial release date was August 14. Image: Twitter

With the rejig in Disney's release schedule, now Mulan will be the first big post-lockdown theatrical release instead of Tenet which earlier was set to release on July 17. Disney's CEO has confirmed that they are still planning a July release for Mulan. The live-action film was few weeks away from releasing in theatres when coronavirus took a turn for the worse. Image: Twitter
8/10

With the rejig in Disney's release schedule, now Mulan will be the first big post-lockdown theatrical release instead of Tenet which earlier was set to release on July 17. Disney's CEO has confirmed that they are still planning a July release for Mulan. The live-action film was a few weeks away from releasing in theatres when coronavirus took a turn for the worse. Image: Twitter

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die is probably the only movie to see its release date getting advanced from November 25 to 20. However, the film's initial release date was April. Image: Twitter
9/10

The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die is probably the only movie to see its release date getting advanced from November 25 to 20. However, the film's initial release date was April. Image: Twitter

The first film in phase 4 of Marvel CInematic Universe's movie schedule (MCU), Black Widow will release on November 6. Image: Twitter
10/10

The first film in phase 4 of Marvel CInematic Universe's movie schedule (MCU), Black Widow will release on November 6. Image: Twitter

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 12:04 pm

tags #Entertainment

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

Delhi to reduce COVID-19 testing price to Rs 2,000-2,500: Report

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

What is dexamethasone? The life-saving drug which is being termed as a 'breakthrough' in treating COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

COVID-19 crisis| Only 35% of Delhi's lab capacity for tests being utilised: ICMR

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.