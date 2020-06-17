In pics | Bollywood, Hollywood biggies waiting to release in theatres

There are plenty of big budget films both in Bollywood and Hollywood that are waiting for theatres to reopen for release. Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam 1/10 While there are many films that have taken the direct OTT route, there are still quite a few big ventures that are waiting for theatres to open. One such big budget movie is Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, slated to release in March but delayed its release due to coronavirus-led lockdown. Along with cinemas in India, producers are eagerly waiting for international theatre-chains to resume operations. The producer of Sooryavanshi, Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar recently said that they were looking to release the film in 80 international markets. Image: Twitter 2/10 The other film that will release in theatres whenever they reopen is Ranveer Singh's 83 The Biopic. According to experts, larger films which are made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore cannot be released directly on OTT as their recoveries from domestic and overseas cinema is very huge which the OTT alone cannot compensate for. Image: Twitter 3/10 Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No.1 is also waiting for a theatrical release. The film was scheduled for a May release, but the release has been delayed. The movie calendar for the whole of 2020 has gone for a toss due to the pandemic as, even now, there is no sign of theatres reopening any time soon. Image: Twitter 4/10 Film trade analysts called this year's Eid the dullest period for cinema business due to no Salman Khan release. For the first time since 2013, fans missed out on a Salman Khan release. While Radhe was scheduled to release this Eid, the film's release is on hold due to coronavirus. Image: Twitter 5/10 While there were rumours around a direct OTT release of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently confirmed that Thalaivi will wait for theatres to reopen. Image: Twitter 6/10 Just like big Bollywood ventures, many big budget Hollywood films are also waiting for theatres to reopen. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is scheduled to release on July 31. While Disney planned to release the film on July 17, the studio once again changed its movie calendar due to the spread of the pandemic. Many in the industry are pinning their hopes on Tenet, expecting the film to revive the cinema business and give it the required push it needs in times of COVID-19. Image: Twitter 7/10 The new release date for Wonder Woman 1984 was announced recently. The film is set to release on October 2. The film's initial release date was August 14. Image: Twitter 8/10 With the rejig in Disney's release schedule, now Mulan will be the first big post-lockdown theatrical release instead of Tenet which earlier was set to release on July 17. Disney's CEO has confirmed that they are still planning a July release for Mulan. The live-action film was a few weeks away from releasing in theatres when coronavirus took a turn for the worse. Image: Twitter 9/10 The 25th installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die is probably the only movie to see its release date getting advanced from November 25 to 20. However, the film's initial release date was April. Image: Twitter 10/10 The first film in phase 4 of Marvel CInematic Universe's movie schedule (MCU), Black Widow will release on November 6. Image: Twitter First Published on Jun 17, 2020 12:04 pm