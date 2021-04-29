MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Top India smartphone shipments: Check out which company leads in Q1 2021

Apple continued to carry forward its momentum from Q4 2020 with a 207 percent YoY growth in Q1 2021.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 01:19 PM IST
The Indian smartphone market grew 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2021. As many as 38 million units were shipped in Q1 2021, according to Counterpoint Research .
The Indian smartphone market grew 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2021. As many as 38 million units were shipped in Q1 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.
OnePlus grew more than 300 percent YoY in Q1 2021 driven by the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T shipments. It was the top 5G smartphone brand in the country in Q1 2021.
OnePlus grew more than 300 percent YoY in Q1 2021 driven by the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T shipments. It was the top 5G smartphone brand in the country in Q1 2021.
Apple continued to carry forward its momentum from Q4 2020 with a 207 percent YoY growth in Q1 2021.
Apple continued to carry forward its momentum from Q4 2020 with a 207 percent YoY growth in Q1 2021.
POCO was the fastest-growing brand registering 558 percent YoY growth driven by its strong demand in the budget segment.
POCO was the fastest-growing brand registering 558 percent YoY growth driven by its strong demand in the budget segment.
Oppo had an 11 percent market share in Q1 2021 with a 12 percent YoY growth.
Oppo had an 11 percent market share in Q1 2021 with a 12 percent YoY growth.
Realme declined 4 percent YoY in Q1 2021 but managed to maintain its fourth position in the market. The company continued launching affordable 5G smartphones in the country, with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G being the cheapest in Q1 2021.
Realme declined 4 percent YoY in Q1 2021 but managed to maintain its fourth position in the market. The company continued launching affordable 5G smartphones in the country, with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G being the cheapest in Q1 2021.
Vivo X60 Pro+
Vivo held the third position with a 16 percent market share in Q1 2021. With the recovery in offline channels following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, Vivo was the leading smartphone player in the offline segment.
Samsung remained at the second spot with a 20 percent market share. However, it saw the highest year-on-year growth with a 52 percent growth rate YoY.
Samsung remained at the second spot with a 20 percent market share. However, it saw the highest year-on-year growth with a 52 percent growth rate YoY.
Xiaomi continues to sit at the top with a 26 percent market share in India in Q1 2021. The Redmi 9A was the best-selling model during the quarter. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series has received a good response from consumers.
Xiaomi continues to sit at the top with a 26 percent market share in India in Q1 2021. The Redmi 9A was the best-selling model during the quarter. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series has received a good response from consumers.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Apple #OnePlus #Oppo #Poco #Realme #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Apr 29, 2021 01:19 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.