Top India smartphone shipments: Check out which company leads in Q1 2021

The Indian smartphone market grew 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2021. As many as 38 million units were shipped in Q1 2021, according to Counterpoint Research

OnePlus grew more than 300 percent YoY in Q1 2021 driven by the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T shipments. It was the top 5G smartphone brand in the country in Q1 2021.

Apple continued to carry forward its momentum from Q4 2020 with a 207 percent YoY growth in Q1 2021.

POCO was the fastest-growing brand registering 558 percent YoY growth driven by its strong demand in the budget segment.

Oppo had an 11 percent market share in Q1 2021 with a 12 percent YoY growth.

Realme declined 4 percent YoY in Q1 2021 but managed to maintain its fourth position in the market. The company continued launching affordable 5G smartphones in the country, with the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G being the cheapest in Q1 2021.

Vivo held the third position with a 16 percent market share in Q1 2021. With the recovery in offline channels following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, Vivo was the leading smartphone player in the offline segment.

Samsung remained at the second spot with a 20 percent market share. However, it saw the highest year-on-year growth with a 52 percent growth rate YoY.