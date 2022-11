The Tech Weekender | Top news from the world of technology this week

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard might still not have gone through but that hasn't stopped the momentum of the mainline Call of Duty series. After shattering franchise records by surpassing $800 million in just three days since launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has now become the fastest game in the franchise to cross $1 billion in sales. In other news, The European Union (EU) commission has said it will open an "in-depth investigation" to assess the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. The commission said it was concerned about the risk to competition and feared that it may reduce it in markets for distribution of consoles and PCs.