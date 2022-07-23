The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Apple recently joined Microsoft, Amazon, and Google is implementing
a hiring freeze. According to a report by Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is going to curb vacancies at certain divisions, though it said it had not adopted a companywide policy. Recently, Microsoft announced that it was cutting jobs across divisions, including customer and partner contracts company-wide. Google also announced that they would be slowing hiring down for the rest of the year, to prepare for a potential recession in the coming months.
Twitter has spent around $33 million on its pending buyout by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the second quarter of 2022, the company disclosed
as part of its earnings release on July 22. This development comes on the heels of the social media firm scoring an early win in its legal battle against Musk earlier this week as a US judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date, mentioning that Twitter deserved a quick resolution of the deal's uncertainty. Twitter had sued Musk on July 12 in the Delaware Court of Chancery to enforce the merger agreement, days after the billionaire said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter.
The Google Pixel 6a was recently launched
in India. Google’s latest A-series smartphone Google Pixel 6a will go on sale in India on July 28 through Flipkart as a part of the global availability of the device. Google has priced the Pixel 6a at Rs 43,999. Customers who book the phone in advance can get it at a special price of Rs 39,991 through bank offers. The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip and comes with a dual rear camera setup – a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Along with Pixel 6a, Google is also launching Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 19,990. It will be available for purchase in India from July 28.
Snap Inc is introducing
a web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap, and video call from their computers. The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Snapchat for the web will include features like chat reactions and chat replies, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the company added.
The Oppo Reno 8 series was recently unveiled
in India. The Oppo Reno 8 features a starting price of Rs 29,999 in India, while the Reno 8 Pro’s price will set you back Rs 45,999. Oppo also launched its first tablet in India in the form of the Oppo Pad Air and its second flagship TWS earbuds, the Enco X2. Oppo's Pad Air tablet will start at Rs. 16,999, while the Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999.
Google has dismissed a senior software engineer who claimed
the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA was a self-aware person. Google, which placed software engineer Blake Lemoine on leave last month, said he had violated company policies and that it found his claims on LaMDA to be “wholly unfounded.” Google and many leading scientists were quick to dismiss Lemoine’s views as misguided, saying LaMDA is simply a complex algorithm designed to generate convincing human language.
Samsung officially confirmed
the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The next Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will take place on August 10. In its announcement, Samsung already provided a glimpse of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, you can also expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 series, and a pair of Galaxy Buds to make their debuts at the event. There will be no new Galaxy Note this year as Samsung incorporated many aspects of the Galaxy Note series in its flagship S22 Ultra.
The iQOO 10 series was officially unveiled
in China, bringing two new smartphones to the fray, including the iQOO 10 and iQOO 10 Pro. The iQOO 10 Pro has been priced at CNY 5,000 (Roughly Rs 59,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB model. The iQOO 10 costs CNY 3,700 (Roughly Rs 44,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. The iQOO 10 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while the Pro model is the first to feature 200W wired fast charging. Additionally, the iQOO 10 will debut in India as the iQOO 9T on August 2.
Xiaomi recently launched
the Redmi K50i 5G in India. According to the company, it is the first Redmi device with support for 12 5G bands. The Redmi K50i has been priced at Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost you Rs 28,999. The Redmi K50i also debuts as the first smartphone under Rs 25,000 to feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 8100 chip, delivering an excellent value proposition.
Users will soon be able to share short audio clips from Twitter Spaces on iOS as well as Android
. The feature allows users to snip out a short segment of the conversation on Spaces, and share it online, similar to how Twitch's clips work. The shared clip will expire in 30 days. Twitter said that support for the web version of the platform is also coming soon.