MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival offers, new smartphone launches and more.

Moneycontrol News
October 09, 2021 / 02:59 PM IST
OnePlus 9RT specifications have been confirmed. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R successor in China on October 13. The latest announcement from the company confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will borrow some specs from the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9RT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. For more details, click here .
OnePlus 9RT specifications have been confirmed. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R successor in China on October 13. The latest announcement from the company confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will borrow some specs from the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9RT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. For more details, click here.
Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms. The new rules “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the blog post said.
Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms. The new rules “will prohibit ads for, and monetization of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change,” the blog post said.
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders in India go live today. The new Apple Watch for iPhone 13 and other eligible iPhone models was launched at the September Apple event. It comes with an improved design that sports a larger display and some new features as well. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900. To check pricing and pre-order details, click here .
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders in India go live today. The new Apple Watch for iPhone 13 and other eligible iPhone models was launched at the September Apple event. It comes with an improved design that sports a larger display and some new features as well. Apple Watch Series 7 price in India starts at Rs 41,900. To check pricing and pre-order details, click here.
Amazon-owned gaming platform, Twitch, has confirmed the massive data breach that cracked its website wide open and leaked the contents in a 125GB torrent link that was put online for everyone to download. For more details, click here .
Amazon-owned gaming platform, Twitch, has confirmed the massive data breach that cracked its website wide open and leaked the contents in a 125GB torrent link that was put online for everyone to download. For more details, click here.
Facebook Inc blamed a
Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The company in a late Monday blog post did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned. More details here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Facebook #Google #Instagram #Tech Weekender #The Tech Weekender
first published: Oct 9, 2021 02:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.