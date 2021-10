Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

OnePlus 9RT specifications have been confirmed. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R successor in China on October 13. The latest announcement from the company confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will borrow some specs from the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9RT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. For more details, click here