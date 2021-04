The Tech Weekender: Apple event, Twitter down, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch and more

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world with over two billion active users daily. An oversight with the platform's online status system has, in turn, led to the creation of services that track the indicator and tell you whether a person is online or not. When you open WhatsApp, you are considered 'Online' and this is shown to everyone, even outside of your contact list. This oversight allows the existence that of status monitoring services that allow you to see who is online by just entering their phone number. More details here