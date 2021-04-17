MARKET NEWS

The Tech Weekender: Apple event, Twitter down, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra India launch and more

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology from the week ending April 17, in case you missed them.

Pranav Hegde
April 17, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST
Twitter said late on April 16 that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform. Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/twitter-says-services-down-for-some-users-6781031.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Vivo V21 series India launch details have been leaked. Moneycontrol has learnt from industry sources that the Vivo V21 series India launch is slated for April 27. However, the India launch date is yet to be confirmed and could change. Some camera details of the 5G smartphone have also leaked. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/vivo-v21-series-india-launch-during-april-last-week-44mp-ois-front-camera-to-feature-category-first-eye-auto-focus-6777731.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launch in India is slated for April 23. The company has been teasing some of the Mi 11 Ultra specifications and features ahead of the launch. Alongside the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi will also launch the Mi 11X, which is a rebranded Redmi K40. The latest development hints at the Mi 11X Pro launch in India on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/xiaomi-mi-11x-teaser-confirms-it-is-rebranded-redmi-k40-mi-11x-pro-tipped-to-tag-alongside-mi-11-ultra-in-india-6777581.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Apple MacBook users can run Windows 10 on their M1-powered laptops. A new tool provides the next-best way to run the Microsoft operating system on the Apple MacBook. The official support for Windows 10 via Boot Camp is still not available for M1 Macs. Users can use a tool called Parallels Desktop 16.5 for Mac to run Windows 10 on their Mac. The company claims that its latest version provides better experience than some ARM-powered Windows 10 laptops. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/apple-macbook-m1-windows-10-better-most-arm-powered-windows-laptops-6775551.html" target="_blank">More details here.</a>
WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world with over two billion active users daily. An oversight with the platform's online status system has, in turn, led to the creation of services that track the indicator and tell you whether a person is online or not. When you open WhatsApp, you are considered 'Online' and this is shown to everyone, even outside of your contact list. This oversight allows the existence that of status monitoring services that allow you to see who is online by just entering their phone number. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/a-flaw-in-whatsapps-online-status-is-aiding-stalkers-6774201.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch is confirmed for April 28. The company has confirmed that the device will come with a Snapdragon 750G SoC for 5G network support. It will also have a quad-camera setup on the back.
Apple event on April 20 has been confirmed. The iPhone 12 maker is expected to unveil new hardware products, including a mini-LED iPad Pro. Rumours also suggest that Apple could unveil a redesigned iMac and the long-rumoured AirTags at the 'Spring Loaded' Apple event. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/apple-event-april-20-spring-loaded-ipad-pro-launch-imac-siri-wwdc-june-6771131.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
Android 12 release is expected to be somewhere around October. Ahead of the stable rollout, Google has officially released the Android 12 developer preview. It could introduce the clipboard access prompt feature. A report includes screenshots of how the clipboard access prompt feature will work. As of now, users can choose to enable or disable the feature. When an app, for example, Chrome, accesses the clipboard, the OS will show a prompt message that reads “Chrome pasted text you copied”. <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/android-12-to-bring-ios-14-clipboard-access-prompt-feature-6772151.html" target="_blank">More details here</a>.
