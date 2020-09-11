Stunning pictures of Apple's first ever floating store opened in Singapore

The 148-person team at Apple Marina Bay Sands, speaking over 23 languages, welcomed visitors for the first time on September 10. The store implemented the same rigorous health measures for both employees and visitors as seen across all other Apple Stores, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing. To ensure the health and well-being of guests, visits to Apple Marina Bay Sands on September 10 was done by appointment only, limiting the capacity of the guests inside the store. (Image: apple.com)