Stunning pictures of Apple's first ever floating store opened in Singapore

Appearing as a sphere floating on the iridescent Marina Bay, the store introduces a new and captivating retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in Singapore. Moneycontrol News Cupertino-based technology giant Apple Inc. opened its first floating retail store in Singapore. Surrounded by water, Apple’s Marina Bay Sands store has a glass dome structure that appears as a floating sphere and sits directly on the water. (Image: Reuters) Apple’s most ambitious retail project sits on the waters of Marina Bay in Singapore and so is called as ‘Apple Marina Bay Sands’. (Image: apple.com) Apple Marina Bay Sands offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline. The sphere is a first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome structure that is fully self-supported, comprised of 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection. (Image: apple.com) Appearing as a sphere floating on the iridescent Marina Bay, the store introduces a new and captivating retail experience at one of the most iconic locations in Singapore. (Image: apple.com) A view of the escalator in the upcoming Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore. (Image: Reuters) The 148-person team at Apple Marina Bay Sands, speaking over 23 languages, welcomed visitors for the first time on September 10. The store implemented the same rigorous health measures for both employees and visitors as seen across all other Apple Stores, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing. To ensure the health and well-being of guests, visits to Apple Marina Bay Sands on September 10 was done by appointment only, limiting the capacity of the guests inside the store. (Image: apple.com) A view from the inside of the Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore. (Image: Reuters) Customers can explore curated Apple products and accessories or receive personal technical support from Geniuses. (Image: apple.com) A logo of Apple is seen outside at the newly opened store in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. (Image: Reuters) People walk next to the Apple Marina Bay Sands store in Singapore. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Sep 11, 2020 04:44 pm