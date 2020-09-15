Smartphone from the future? LG Wing has two screens which swivel into a T-shape

What differentiates LG Wing from other smartphones is its unique form factor. Moneycontrol News LG has launched the LG Wing as part of its Explorer series. LG Wing may look like any other smartphone till you switch to the Swivel Mode and find the second screen. What differentiates LG Wing from other smartphones is its unique form factor. LG Wing has two displays for two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. LG, at the LG Wing launch event, showcased some use cases like the secondary display showing the incoming call details without blocking the GPS on the primary display. The secondary display can also be used as a grip for controlling the Gimbal Motion camera. LG states that the swivel mechanism has been tested to turn clockwise for over 2 lakh times. LG Wing has a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The other two camera sensors include a 13 MP f/1.9 ultrawide lens, and another 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The camera system also includes a Hexa-motion stabiliser. To offer an all-screen experience, LG WING features a 32MP pop-up camera. Other LG Wing specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has a MIL-STD 810G compliance. LG Wing's price is yet to be unveiled. First Published on Sep 15, 2020 04:06 pm