MSI launches new Gaming and Content Creation laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel H series CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30-series Graphics

MSI recently launched several laptops for gamers and content creators. The new notebooks are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors and RTX-30 series graphics. MSI unveiled laptops in its Creator, GL, and GF series. The new MSI laptops also bring class-leading features like PCIe Gen4, Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6E. So, let’s take a look at all the new arrivals. So, let’s take a look at the new releases.

MSI Creator Z16 | The Creator Z16 arrives with the latest 11th Gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 discrete mobile graphics. The Z16 also sports a 16-inch QHD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The Z16 also weighs 2.2 kg and packs a 90Whr battery.

MSI Creator 17 | MSI’s new Creator 17 boasts an all-new 17.3-inch MiniLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and UHD resolution. The screen features a peak brightness of 1000 nits and is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified. The notebook is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel H series processors, up to a Core i9 paired with Nvidia’s RTX-30 series discrete graphics, up to an RTX 3080. The Creator 17 weighs 2.45kg and comes with a 99.9 Whr battery.

MSI Creator M16 | While the Creator 17 targets enthusiasts, the M16 is more accessible to a wider audience. The Creator M16 is also powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H series processor paired with an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU. The M16 sports a 16-inch IPS panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of brightness.

MSI Sword 17 & Sword 15 | The MSI Sword 17 is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H series CPU paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. The notebook sports a 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Katana Sword 15 boasts the same specifications as its 17-inch counterpart but opts for 15.6-inch Full HD IPS displays, although panel options include a 60Hz and 144Hz screen.

MSI Katana GF76 & GF66 | The MSI Katana GF66 is powered by 11th Gen Intel H series processors paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Ti, or RTX 3050 laptop graphics. The notebook sports a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Katana GF76 features the same specifications but opts for a larger 17.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate.

MSI Pulse GL76 & GL66 | The MSI Pulse GL66 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD or Quad HD IPS panel with 144Hz and 165Hz refresh rate options. The notebook is powered by up to an 11th Gen H series Intel Core i7 processor and up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The MSI Pulse GL76 features the same specs as the 15-inch model but opts for a bigger 17.3-inch IPS panel (144Hz or 165Hz).

MSI GL Crosshair 15 & 17 | The Crosshair 15 sports a 15.6-inch Full HD or Quad HD IPS panel with 144Hz and 165Hz refresh rate options. The notebook is powered by up to an 11th Gen H series Intel Core i7 processor and up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The MSI GL Crosshair 17 features the same specs as the 15-inch model but opts for a bigger 17.3-inch IPS panel (144Hz or 165Hz).

MSI GE Raider | The top-end GE76 and GE66 Raider gaming laptops are powered by the latest Intel H series Tiger Lake CPUs, up to an 11th Gen Core i9, while GPU options top out at an Nvidia RTX 3080 card. Additionally, panel options on the GE66 Raider include 15.6-inch IPS 4K (60Hz), QHD (240Hz & 165Hz), or FHD (300Hz) displays. GE76 opts for a bigger 17.3-inch IPS screen and takes things up a notch with a 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. You also get 165Hz and 240Hz QHD panels and a 360Hz FHD option. The MSI GE66 Raider weighs 2.38 kg, while the GE76 weighs 2.9 kg. Both MSI gaming laptops pack a 99.9Whr battery.

MSI GS Stealth | The two new GS76 and GS66 Stealth models arrive with similar configurations as their GE Raider counterparts. The GS66 Stealth featured 4K (60Hz), QHD (165Hz & 240Hz), and FHD (300Hz & 360Hz) 15.6-inch IPS panel options. Additionally, the GS76 opted for a 17.3-inch UHD (120Hz), QHD (240Hz), and FHD (300Hz) IPS screens. The Stealth GS76 weighs 2.45 kg, while the GS66 weighs 2.1 kg.