Tech Weekender: Top news in the world of technology this week

Here are the biggest developments in the world of technology for the week ending August 13.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Recently, hackers managed to crack into Poly Network and make off with cryptocurrency worth $613 million. This was the biggest crypto heist recorded to date.The hackers have since returned more than half of the amount they stole, approximately $342 million. This happened after Poly Network published an appeal on twitter urging them to establish communication and "work out a solution" amicably. Find out more here.
Recently, hackers managed to crack into Poly Network and make off with cryptocurrency worth $613 million. This was the biggest crypto heist recorded to date.The hackers have since returned more than half of the amount they stole, approximately $342 million. This happened after Poly Network published an appeal on twitter urging them to establish communication and "work out a solution" amicably. Find out more here.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in several regions across the globe including the US and Europe. However, Samsung didn't offer any information about the launch of its two new foldable devices in India, until now. In a recent tweet, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launching in India on August 20.
Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in several regions across the globe including the US and Europe. However, Samsung didn’t offer any information about the launch of its two new foldable devices in India, until now. In a recent tweet, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be launching in India on August 20.
While Google did not confirm the camera specs of the Pixel 6 series, the information was confirmed by a string of code in Google's new Camera app which came with Android 12 Beta 4. Samsung revealed the GN1 sensor last May with 1.2μm-sized pixels before binning. Combining them 4-to-1 turns the 50 million 1.2μm pixels to 12.5 million 2.4μm-sized pixels.
While Google did not confirm the camera specs of the Pixel 6 series, the information was confirmed by a string of code in Google's new Camera app which came with Android 12 Beta 4. Samsung revealed the GN1 sensor last May with 1.2μm-sized pixels before binning. Combining them 4-to-1 turns the 50 million 1.2μm pixels to 12.5 million 2.4μm-sized pixels.
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their chat history while making a switch from an iOS device to an Android phone and vice versa. At first, WhatsApp will allow the transfer from iOS to Samsung's new foldable phones and Samsung Android 10 devices. It will initially facilitate transfers from iOS devices to Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones along with other models "in the coming weeks".
WhatsApp users will soon be able to transfer their chat history while making a switch from an iOS device to an Android phone and vice versa. At first, WhatsApp will allow the transfer from iOS to Samsung’s new foldable phones and Samsung Android 10 devices. It will initially facilitate transfers from iOS devices to Samsung’s Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones along with other models “in the coming weeks.”
Vivo could launch new laptops soon. The company is conducting a survey asking users about their laptop preferences. According to a report, Vivo is likely to launch its laptops in two screen sizes. The exact screen sizes remain unknown at the moment. In terms of the processor, the upcoming Vivo laptops could feature the latest Intel 11th-generation processor.
Vivo could launch new laptops soon. The company is conducting a survey asking users about their laptop preferences. According to a report, Vivo is likely to launch its laptops in two screen sizes. The exact screen sizes remain unknown at the moment. In terms of the processor, the upcoming Vivo laptops could feature the latest Intel 11th-generation processor.
Apple has attempted to answer some of the big questions being thrown at it after it unveiled a new scanning tool for CSAM images. The tool will be used to scan image hashes before they are uploaded to iCloud and then cross check them with known CSAM hashes provided by child safety organisations.
Apple has attempted to answer some of the big questions being thrown at it after it unveiled a new scanning tool for CSAM images. The tool will be used to scan image hashes before they are uploaded to iCloud and then cross check them with known CSAM hashes provided by child safety organisations.
