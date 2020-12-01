From the Vivo V20 Pro to the Moto G9 Power: These smartphones could launch in December 2020

These upcoming smartphones launches are set to kick off as early as December 2.

As we head into the last month of 2020, the flow of smartphones seems to have slowed down as compared to Techtober . While the next-gen Snapdragon 800 series chipset will dominate headlines in the tech sector in December, phones powered by the new chip won’t arrive until 2021. But that doesn’t mean we are in for a barren month, with several brands gearing up new smartphone launches for December.

Oppo Reno5 Series | Oppo might be readying its Reno5 series for a launch in China. The Oppo Reno5 is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, while the Reno5 Pro will likely be powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. At least one or both of the two Reno5 models are expected to feature 65W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro | Xiaomi recently launched new Redmi Note 9 5G in China. Considering that Redmi Note 9 branded phones are already available globally, the new Redmi Note 9 5G series could be unveiled in India under the Redmi Note 10 moniker. The Redmi Note 10 or Note 10 Pro could bring the 108 MP camera sensor to mid-range Note series.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro | Realme launched its X7 series earlier this year, although the phones didn’t make it out of China. However, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X7 and X7 Pro will be heading to India and other parts of the globe sometime this month. The Realme X7 series are premium mid-range 5G phones.

Vivo V20 Pro | Vivo is set to launch the V20 Pro in India on December 2. The Vivo V20 Pro is set to debut as a mid-range 5G phone, expected to fall in India’s sub-30K segment. The Vivo V20 Pro will arrive with a Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, five cameras, and an AMOLED display.

Infinix Zero 8i | The Infinix Zero 8i arrived in Pakistan earlier in October and the phone is set to make its way to India on December 3. The phone features six cameras, a gaming-focused mid-range chipset, a sizeable battery, and a high-refresh-rate panel.

Nokia 5.4 | Nokia is gearing up to add a new handset to its affordable 5 series in the form of the Nokia 5.4. There’s not a lot of details about the Nokia 5.4 available, although we expect it to bring slight improvements over an already good predecessor.

Tecno Pova | Tecno is launching a new phone on December 4, titled ‘Pova’. The Tecno Pova is set to debut as the most powerful smartphone in the company’s lineup. While prior teasers have revealed the design of the phone, there’s little else known about the Tecno Pova.

Moto G9 Power | Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G9 Power in India in December. The Moto G9 Power is expected to debut in India’s sub-15K segment and brings a lot of value at a reasonable price.