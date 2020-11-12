From Amazon Photos to Slidebox: Here are five excellent Google Photos alternatives

Google is set to discontinue unlimited free storage for users from June 1, 2021. Moneycontrol News Google Photos recently announced an update to its storage policy, confirming that it would discontinue unlimited free storage for users from June 1, 2021. Google confirmed that all photos and videos uploaded before June 1, 2021, will be counted against the 15GB storage cap. However, Google has provided adequate time for users to decide whether to stick to Google Photos or switch to another service. So, here is a list of Google Photos alternatives you could use instead. Flickr | Free | Android / iOS | Flickr is a free online photo storage service with a ton of nifty features. Users can upload up to 1,000 photos on Flickr for free, although to get the all the perks of the service, like upload photos and videos (up to 10 mins) in full resolution, you will have to upgrade to the paid plan. Flickr also has an automatic upload and smart search features as well as options to share them on social media. Amazon Photos | Free | Android / iOS | Amazon Photos offers unlimited free photo storage and 5GB video storage for Prime users. Although it isn’t exactly free, an Amazon Prime account has several other benefits. Free users get 5GB of storage for both photos and videos. You can upgrade storage to 100GB at USD 1.99 per month. The service automatically syncs, so photos can be uploaded or accessed directly from any devices. Amazon Photos also has some organisational features and AI-enabled search as well as a Family Vault to share photos with family members. F-Stop Gallery | Free | Android | F-Stop Gallery is a great photo storage app for Android users. Users can organise photos into albums, add more tags and create nested folders using the app. F-Stop Gallery includes tools such as Smart Gallery, tagging, ratings, favourites, and other features to manage images. Photos can be automatically organised by folder or album or could be custom sorted. Like other apps on our list, F-Stop Gallery also includes in-app purchases. A+ Gallery | Free | Android | A+ Gallery is a good Android photo management app with an iOS-style aesthetic. The app features Cloud storage support and allows users to search for photos based on the dominant colour in the image. You can also unlock new visual themes and automatically organise photos. Photos and videos on the app are automatically organised based on the date. A+ Gallery is a free app for Android but includes in-app purchases. Slidebox | Free | Android / iOS | Slidebox aims to aid Android, and iOS users organise their photo library with simple ‘swipe’ gestures. The tool makes it easy to organise photos into albums using a Tinder-like mechanism. Slidebox allows users to quickly move through several images and make snap decisions on what to do with them, using gestures. Slidebox has a ton of intuitive features and is an excellent alternative to Google Photos. The app also has premium in-app purchase options. First Published on Nov 12, 2020 02:29 pm