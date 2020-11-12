From Amazon Photos to Slidebox: Here are five excellent Google Photos alternatives

Flickr | Free | Android / iOS | Flickr is a free online photo storage service with a ton of nifty features. Users can upload up to 1,000 photos on Flickr for free, although to get the all the perks of the service, like upload photos and videos (up to 10 mins) in full resolution, you will have to upgrade to the paid plan. Flickr also has an automatic upload and smart search features as well as options to share them on social media.