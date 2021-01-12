CES 2021 | Samsung showcases 110 inch Micro LED TV, AI bots, SmartThings Cooking and more

Samsung shared its vision for the future at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). During its virtual press conference, the company introduced new products that display how it continues to “innovate by creating solutions that are flexible, intelligently connected, and use AI to understand the context to make daily life seamless.” Samsung’s newest products focus on innovation to adapt to evolving lifestyles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung’s 110-inch MICRO LED TV is a new screen that features self-lit inorganic LED with a nearly bezel-less Infinity Screen design. The new 110-inch TV also adds “4Vue” (Quad View), a four-way viewing option to watch multiple channels or play video games and watch guides simultaneously. US consumers will also receive more than 160 channels free through Samsung TV Plus. The Micro LED TV will be rolled out globally in the spring of 2021.

Samsung’s newest Bespoke refrigerator has changeable panels that arrive with a choice of colours and materials, allowing consumers to adjust the fridge’s form and functionality. The new 4-Door model will be available in North America in the spring. It will include a new Beverage Center, which offers quick access to the water dispenser and an automatically filled water pitcher. The 4-door Bespoke is also equipped with a Dual Auto Ice Maker.

Samsung unveiled new televisions under its Lifestyle lineup, including The Serif, The Frame, The Sero, and The Terrace – a recently unveiled 4K QLED TV for the outdoors. Samsung also announced The Premiere, a cinema-like quality 4K laser projector.

Samsung Health seamlessly transforms the home into a personal gym, while a new Smart Trainer feature tracks and analyses postures in real-time. The Smart Trainer provides feedback on form, helps you count reps, and estimates calories burned post and during your workout. Samsung Health Smart Trainer elevates and personalises the home workout experience with video and interactive training via Bixby-enabled voice control.

Samsung’s SmartThings Cooking is a new service designed by Samsung SmartThings to make the culinary journey seamless. This automatic meal planner, powered by Whisk’s Food AI recommends meals for the whole week, makes shopping lists with the ingredients you need, and connects to grocery retailers for one-stop shopping straight from the Family Hub refrigerator or your mobile screen. It can also send recipe instructions directly to synced Samsung cooking devices.