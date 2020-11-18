Renault Kiger SUV announced | Check out details, engine, price, launch date

The Renault Kiger is the compact SUV from the French carmaker which is set for debut in the final quarter of this FY. Check out all the details of the car here Swaraj Baggonkar Designed by French and Indian designers, the Kiger is the first compact SUV from Renault. Although these pictures are of a showcar, Renault officials say that it looks very close to the final look of the production model. (Image: Renault) The Kiger is the fourth sports utility vehicle by Renault in India after Duster, Koleos and Captur. It will also be the fourth model on sale from the company. Duster, Triber and Kwid are the other models. (Image: Renault) Prices of the SUV and details of the variants will be revealed at the time of the commercial launch which is expected to be in the January-March period. The vehicle is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 6.5-9 lakh. (Image: Renault) Engine details shall also be shared closer to launch but sources say that a turbocharged petrol engine will be offered alongside a naturally aspirated, lower power engine. Renault has moved away from diesel engines and therefore there is no diesel option on the Kiger either. (Image: Renault) The Kiger gets 19-inch wheels, the biggest in its category giving it a bigger and real SUV stance. Thanks to the large wheels the Kiger gets a ground clearance of 210mm, also the biggest in its category. (Image: Renault) The Kiger will be made at the Chennai plant of the Renault Nissan alliance which also makes the Magnite SUV from Nissan. The Kiger will first debut in India before moving to other parts of the world. India will likely be the sole manufacturing base of the SUV. (Image: Renault) The Kiger will compete against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Mahindra Thar and Toyota Urban Cruiser. (Image: Renault) Kia Seltos is presently the market leader of the segment. The compact SUV segment which also has Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100 generates sales of 40,000-50,000 units a month. (Image: Renault) By end of October Renault had a market share of 3.41 percent in the Indian passenger car market. The company clocked sales of 40,679 units during April-October, a drop of 13 percent. (Image: Renault) The Kiger is targeted to be a high volume product like the Kwid and the Triber. It shares engineering designs with the Nissan Magnite as both models share the vehicle platform. (Image: Renault) First Published on Nov 18, 2020 06:28 pm