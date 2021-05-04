In Pictures | Top-10 selling cars of April 2021: Only two names make it to the list

March has come and gone and this time it has brought a new car at the top of the best-selling list. Maruti Suzuki still holds on to their title while dominating the chart, but Hyundai is the only other manufacturer on this list.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | We start off with the Vitara Brezza SUV at number 10 which, last month was positioned at number 8. Sales also fell by 0.5 percent from 11,274 units in March to 11,220 last month.

Hyundai Venue | The Hyundai Venue has gone up in ranking from its 10 position in March. Sales have also risen by 4.9 percent from 10,722 units to 11,245 units in April.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco | Sales of the Eeco have fallen as well from 11,547 units in March to 11,469 units in April. Ranking has also dipped from sixth place in March.

Hyundai i10 Grand | The Hyundai i10 Grand has risen from its ninth position in March with sales increasing 4.7 percent. The company sold 11,020 units of the i10 in March and 11,540 units in April.

Hyundai Creta | Hyundai’s best-selling car is again, the Creta. However, sales do fall by 1.4 percent when compared to March’s 12,640 number. In April, 12,463 units were sold.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | The Maruti Suzuki Dzire managed to rise up two ranks over March’s numbers with a rise of 23.1 percent in sales. The company sold 11,434 units in March and 14,073 units in April.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback falls two ranks from its second-place finish in March. Sales, too, fell 22.8 percent from 21,217 units in March to 16,384 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | Sales of the cheapest hatchback in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, too, fell by 0.6 percent from 17,401 units in March to 17,303 units in April.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | The Maruti Suzuki Swift too falls short with a fall in sales of 15.6 percent. Sales in March stood at 21,714 units while in April 18,316 units were sold.