Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series at the Unpacked 2021 event on January 14. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. Samsung's latest flagship lineup goes neck and neck against the Apple iPhone 12 series? How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 series fare against the Apple iPhone 12 series? Here is a spec-comparison between the two flagship series.

Starting with the build quality, the Galaxy S21 comes with a polycarbonate rear panel, whereas the Galaxy S21+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra come with a glass back. All three smartphones come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top of the display.

Apple iPhone 12 series comes with an all-glass design at the front and back. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini come with an aluminium frame, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a stainless steel frame. The four iPhone 12 models come with a layer of Ceramic Shield on top of the display for up to 4x better drop resistance.

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with a bigger 6.8-inch adaptive 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a 6.1-inch and a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. All four iPhone 12 models come with a 60Hz refresh rate.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ sport with a triple-camera setup. The two smartphones feature a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto camera at the back. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad-camera setup. It has a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The Ultra model also comes with laser autofocus and LED flash.

At the back, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a dual-camera setup with a 12MP f/1.6 wide and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 12 Pro camera features three lenses and a LiDAR sensor. There is an additional 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens with OIS that has 4x optical zoom range. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the same camera setup, except that the 12MP f/1.6 wide lens has a larger sensor and comes with sensor-shift technology. The 12MP f/2.2 telephoto lens has a 5x optical zoom range.

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with a 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 40MP f/2.2 front camera inside the hole-punch display.

For selfies, there is a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the four iPhone 12 models.

The three Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 depending on the region. The India variant comes with an Exynos 2100 processor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800 mAh cell. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery. All three smartphones will support 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. Samsung will not add the Galaxy S21 charger inside the box

All four iPhone 12 models get powered by the Apple A14 processor, which is the fastest chip on an iPhone. The new processor is based on a 5nm architecture and packs 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency. The new iPhone 12 models do not come with a charger inside the box.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with support for S Pen, which can be purchased separately.

The four iPhone 12 models do not come with native support for Apple Pencil.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series runs on Android 11 based One UI 3.0 out of the box.

Apple iPhone 12 series run on iOS 14.3 at the time of writing this.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 73,999. Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,16,999.